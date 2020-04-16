Leaders should spend wisely during pandemic
During this difficult time, we are reminded how important we are as a community to each other. As a citizen, I am grateful for all who have been generous with their time, talent and treasure as we all navigate the uncertainty that accompanies a pandemic. I am especially grateful to those who have followed the guidance of our public health leaders and stayed at home or limited trips to essential needs. You have protected yourself and your neighbors.
We all share a deep concern for those businesses and their employees who form the foundation of our economic community. While financial relief in the form of Small Business Administration loans, the Payroll Protection Program, Unemployment Insurance, and grants such as those made available by the Caesars Foundation with the help of city government and county government are all vital, they will not be enough.
I encourage our leaders to spend their limited resources carefully, re-directing as much as reasonable to helping our small businesses and their employees through the months that lay ahead. This is a balancing act, but I suggest the spending currently directed at riverfront entertainment or concerts at Bicentennial Park should be redirected to helping our small businesses. Paid advertising by the city targeted at our own citizens should also be suspended, an expense I’ve never thought was an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars anyway.
I also ask our leaders at the state and national level to be careful. It is true that the economic pain is more than words can describe. Yet, with so much talk about getting back to normal as quickly as we can, I think our leaders should trust us to deal with the hard truths and not risk turning a flattening of the curve into a U-turn.
A final point. Governor Holcomb’s executive order supports the legality of virtual meetings. Organizations of all kinds and sizes are meeting via Zoom, FaceTime or Skype, including Jeffersonville’s City Council and Metro Council across the river. It is wrong for the New Albany City Council to cancel its meetings when they have never been more important for the people’s representatives to be connected.
Stay well.
Mark Seabrook, New Albany
