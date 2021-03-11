EDITOR'S NOTE: This letter was written as part of a class project for fourth-grade students of Scott Burch.
Helping the environment… a major problem. Imagine a land full of trash, wouldn’t that be disgusting and dirty? So, why is it that the lion’s share of people are just sitting around stubborn as a mule doing nothing? We need to take action! Don’t go around picking things up with your bare hands though, use tools. We would like your help to make a big difference by helping the environment!
Use tools such as the following to pick up trash; trash bags, buckets, gloves, and more. Most people litter because they don't care about the place where they're throwing their trash, or when they think someone else will come and clean up after them. Well, that’s not what happens. Everybody needs to know to pick up after themselves.
Since some people are doing school virtually, use the time that you have to help the environment if there is good weather outside! Instead of sitting around playing video games all day, be creative and help the environment!! If you are stuck inside because of virtual days, get outside and be creative with the environment, build something, or do something creative inside. Don’t rush to help the environment, do it calmly and step by step you can turn the world into a better place!
In conclusion, we think you should help improve the environment. What if you gave up 15 minutes of screen time a day cleaning up the environment? That would cause a lot of waste subtraction! We have given you a lot of options on how to help the environment! We also hope that you can make an impactful change to this world and that it stays superior and healthy. If we don’t help the environment soon, we will have a land filled with trash.
Ireland Shaffer, Jonas Smith, Mahi Viswanath and Hudson Ginkins, students at Mount Tabor Elementary School, New Albany
