On May 6, LifeSpring held a strategic planning meeting at Jeffersonville, Jasper and Austin, live at each location and virtual for everyone. LifeSpring now serves almost a half-million people along the Ohio River in Indiana. We provide mental health services and now primary physical care services. I have been privileged to serve as a board member as well as on the foundation board. We cover 11 counties. We offer these services regardless of the recipients’ ability to pay. If you have health insurance we take it and if you do not we still give care.
The people like me who make up the governance of the agency are all volunteers to assist the professionals who give the actual services. There is room for other community volunteers to participate in assisting our fellow citizens who are in need of care, both mental health and physical health. The recent events of the world have demonstrated that despite not doing anything wrong, we can still be isolated and in misery. After this past year I believe that anyone not suffering mental health issues must have something wrong with them. Everyone has been isolated and subjected to horrors not of their own making, and that does take a toll.
I believe that the community needs to come together and assist each other. There is room for everyone to help. Anyone reading this letter has an opportunity to be part of the solution. Now, how do you volunteer? Call LifeSpring at 812-280-2080 and ask for Karen Jones or Beth Keeney and tell them that you would like to help. There is much you can do. You will not be asked to give medical services, but perhaps you could visit with a lonely person, serve on a board, attend a fundraising event, or participate in training to give you a better way to assist.
Sitting home and watching the TV and lamenting the state of the world is not enough. Get up and give us a hand.
Jack Vissing, chairman of the LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana, Jeffersonville
