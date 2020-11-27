Mayor's fire museum support fleeting
I have been a board member and volunteer at the Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville since 2014. Our museum became the North anchor of the Arts and Cultural District. We recently purchased a nearby building to focus on fire safety and honoring firefighters. Thousands of visitors from virtually every state and many foreign countries have visited the museum. We welcome you to come and see why experts rate the museum as one of the five best in the United States.
At the grand opening in November of 2014, Mayor Mike Moore presented the museum with a proclamation which still hangs on the wall today. The proclamation states, this collection, put together by a local Southern Indiana volunteer fireman, is considered one of the top five in the country and this collection tells the story of firefighting through the ages. The museum owns one of the first hand pumpers and the first chemical fire apparatus in the United States. The Vintage Fire Museum is 100 percent volunteer organization chaired by a community and by Indiana University professors.
In 2014, Mayor Moore stated the City of Jeffersonville is proud to have the Vintage Fire Museum anchor the Arts and Cultural District, along with the Clark County Museum.
Victor Megenity, Board member, Vintage Fire Museum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.