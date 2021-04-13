Mr. Suddeath, your story titled “I thought I was going to be shot” was based solely on Mr. Montalvo account of what took place on Friday the 9th of April in the morning. You said you made a attempt to receive a comment from the Information Office of the Louisville Metro Police Department around 2:30 p.m. that same Friday. You stated that you didn’t receive a reply, which I’ll get into later.
When Mr. Montalvo was stopped I assume officers followed their SOP covering a traffic stop, more so after a stop had been questioned by a young black male and how he had been treated by a officer, who was investigated last year. Officers would have had probable cause to pull the vehicle over. Would have asked Mr. Montalvo for his driver’s license after radioing in their location and the car’s plate number to dispatch. As required, officers would have advised Mr. Montalvo the reason why he was stopped.
I realize that Mr. Montalvo views and remarks on what took place during the stop are in conflict with what I just stated. But this could have been solved as far as what happened and made clear to the readers, if Mr. Suddeath had been a good journalist and was interested in the facts, he would have waited for a reply by the department, who would have had written reports from officers on what took place and analyzed to be either true or false. This was his social justice opportunity and he didn’t want to take the time to gather the facts and hold the story till then. Mr. Suddeath was in a rush and it showed in his sloppy reporting.
As far as Mr. Montalvo’s statement that there were weapons pointed at him by officers at the stop were a stretch, an officer would only draw his weapon if he felt he was being confronted by a threat to his life and his fellow officers, as well to the public. Under all the issues LMPD have faced with the discharge of weapons and the fact that they have a new chief, I don’t see one of their officers doing such a reckless and dangerous act as this. I don’t know Mr. Montalvo, but I hope he is an honorable man and has no hidden agenda against the police. I’ll give him the benefit of doubt until the other facts are presented.
My question to Daniel Suddeath is this. Why didn’t you follow the basic procedure of journalism and wait on all the facts to be presented to the public and before you went to print? Why did you choose to control only one narrative and that this would be a woke narrative in the hopes of inflaming the public to continue mistrusting the motive of honorable men? By not waiting on a response from LMPD and pushing out this solo narrative, you have hamstrung the department and when they do respond, the public will question why it took them so long to answer?
Mr. Suddeath, do you have a personnel stake in this story? Is this the reason why this story came out as quickly as it did and already having a picture of Tomas Montalvo and Jennifer Ortiz, president of New Albany Human Rights Commission, to be printed? It’s really sad that I would even question you and your motives as a reporter or even question Ms. Ortiz and her motives. But I strongly feel that the public has the right to know all the facts of this story before rendering an opinion on the police based on only one person’s view on what took place.
The members of LMPD and all police officers are honorable and brave men and women. Hidden forces in this country have put them at risk with the consent dangers of confronting criminals clothed in deceptive acts of violence against of our freedoms and promoting hatred between citizens of color, white, black, red, and brown. We are losing our way in this country.
As a retired New Albany Police Officer I take great pride in my Brothers and Sisters in Law Enforcement and wish them love and protection from all. I also realize the Tribune is going to have a hard time printing this, as it calls into question Mr. Suddeath’s motives and actions as one of their reporters. I feel that it is the basic right of every citizen in this country to feel safe when stopped by police officers, more so if you’re a person of color. But I also feel that Law Enforcement Officers should also be treated fairly and not pay the price of a few.
Dow D. O’Neal, New Albany
EDITOR’S NOTE: We stand by the integrity of the story and of the reporter, who updated the article online Saturday when LMPD responded. We will continue to update this story as facts emerge.
