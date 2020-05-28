Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.