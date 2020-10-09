People see through political speak
I don't plan to get into a back and forth with Larry Farr, but want to correct a statement he made in his letter on Sept. 23.
I said nothing about Fox News. I said the three morning shows meaning ABC, NBS and CBS that come on at 7 a.m. on local TV. The fake photo op in Wisconsin I referred to was when Biden met with a black family of the man that was shot and Trump didn't when he was in Wisconsin. My point being people see through a lot of what politicians do and say.
I have said before that I am an independent voter and vote for the person, not the party. In this case what I feel is best for the country. I was thinking of voting for Biden if he picked someone I felt was capable of running the country if anything happened to him. I feel Pence would be capable if anything happened to Trump. I have criticized Trump also in my letters before and like I have said before, I am not happy with either one.
I noticed Mr. Farr used "you" instead of "she" as if he was speaking directly to me, so if I offended him I am sorry, but just stating my opinion and Mr. Farr is entitled to his.
We need more journalists like Gwen Ifill who was also a newscaster and co-anchor of Washington Week. Sadly she passed away in 2016. She told the news, positive and negative, and let you come to your own conclusion.
Anya Lovell, Sellersburg
