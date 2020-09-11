The other night to get out of the house for a short time, the wife and I brought a pizza and took it down on the river behind the flood wall. There are two picnic tables at the end of the park, one was occupied and other was not occupied.
When we got out of the car we could see why. Trash was everywhere and no trash can. The table was made of concrete and was in terrible condition. The bench was broken off with re-bar sticking out. This could create a problem for a child.
I feel the city can afford to fix the problem and the next time someone wants to use it, they will find it in better shape than we did.
Herman Thomas, New Albany
