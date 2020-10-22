Police lauded for de-escalation training
I am very proud to live and serve in Clark County as State Representative. But never more proud of the City of Jeffersonville than when learning about the enhanced de-escalation training that our police force learns and effectively uses in dealing with difficult, often volatile situations. Realizing how valuable such training is, our officers receive, at the minimum, double the required training where the goal is peaceful resolution in all cases. Our officers are, indeed, “…doing things at above the threshold” (quote from Assistant Chief Scott McVoy).
Thank you, Assistant Chief McVoy and Chief Kenny Kavanaugh, for insisting that our officers follow best practices, and receive the best training available. Your leadership helps to make Jeffersonville a safe place to live, work, and play.
Rita Fleming, State Representative, HD 71
CHEERS
Some unknown (to me) individual cleaned up sticks, limbs and debris I had gathered and stacked at the tree by my mailbox. What a pleasant surprise when I awoke from my nap and found the trash gone.
I hope this kind deed is "paid forward" to his person.
Norma Davis, Greenville
