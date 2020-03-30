President Trump has right idea on coronavirus
President Trump has come to terms with the COVID-19, declaring total war. Rightfully, he has called this a war and with war there are casualties and in war there are individuals throwing themselves on live grenades.
The Greatest Generation knows war all to well. They have given by sacrifice their bodies that the nation might live.
The boomers, the greater generation, have given nothing to the country... isn’t it time the greater generation give of themselves rather than taking for themselves. Volunteering to throw themselves on live grenades (COVID-19) that the nation might live.
I, myself, am 72 and I am way prepared to give my hospital bed (if it came to that) to a younger person that he may live, that the nation might live.
President Trump calls this disease the Chinese virus, telling covertly, if you haven’t gotten it that COVID-19 came out of a Chinese germ factory. So President Trumps’ notion to get the nation going again in two weeks is sound government. Otherwise the Chinese and Russians will assume world power while America remains in its sickbed, and after that, game over.
For the walking wounded, get up, get going, be the arsenal of Democracy that our fathers were.
Leroy Heil, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.