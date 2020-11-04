I moved back to Clark County several years ago after having lived elsewhere in Indiana for more than 30 years. While I was thrilled to see the downtown revitalization and attention to historic preservation in Jeffersonville, most everything else has been a massive disappointment in vision and a complete lack of attention to infrastructure.
Recently I read your article about Mayor Mike Moore’s enthusiasm for the $17 million road project, calling it a new “crop.” (As an owner of farmland I do take some offense to this statement). This represents the lack of broad vision in this county to which I am referring. River Ridge development has been going on for years and much touted, which is great. Did county commissioners and community leaders not have the vision to figure out that more jobs will mean the need for more housing and infrastructure? And more pointedly, thoughtful infrastructure?
Clark County seems very knee jerk reactionary. We’ve got new jobs coming — let’s buy a farm field and build houses. Oh no! We need roads and drainage — let’s retrofit! I don’t have an inside line on these issues, so I wonder, does this new road project include sidewalks that also can serve as walk/bike trails, pocket parks, or planting of trees? I’ll lay odds there’s little discussion on thoughtful expansion…how do we connect one community to another while keeping identity? Is the right hand talking to the left hand? Let’s invest millions in Jeff/Chas Pike, but what about all the houses on SR 403 popping up like weeds? Will there be a connector? What about historic preservation or natural assets? What about the balance of retail/residential/service/industry? Not to mention zoning. Are we looking at the environment and how we can fuel these projects in an environmentally sensitive manner? As we expand are we thinking about progressive ways to keep our sense of place and add quality of life? Is anyone looking beyond the moment?
Have the County Commissioners asked for community input from preservation, agricultural, environmental, other groups in order to find the balance that is needed to create a truly great place to live, work and play?
No doubt Clark County has managed some plums projects — River Ridge is certainly one of those and the recent additions of new trails are bright spots. In the years it took these projects to get off the page and onto the properties, was anyone thinking about how they all connect, complement and come together to make a truly great place to live?
Take a cue from other counties, cities and states, Clark County. Look at the county’s natural and built assets and enhance them to create a sense of place and community. Make sure the infrastructure is ready before the houses, cars, people and ensuing issues they bring are added to the landscape. Don’t just build it — be thoughtful, be creative, be innovative.
Betsy Jones, Sellersburg
