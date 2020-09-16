Well Democrats and media must be getting worried. They are back to digging for dirt on Trump instead of doing their jobs.
On 9-11, Thursday, all three morning shows started off first with the Trump tapes and how he lied. Well I hate to tell them this but that’s what president’s have done for years to avoid panic.
We didn’t know how close the U.S. was to a nuclear war until Russia was pulling their missiles out of Cuba. That reminds me of diphtheria and smallpox, the public did not know how serious this was until it was an epidemic.
Maybe they need to get back to gathering news instead of slinging mud. Every day, all day, it’s COVID-19, protests, riots and anything new they can get on Trump even if it is not proved to be true.
Biden lost my vote when he picked Harris as VP instead of someone who was better qualified. I don’t think he’s thinking what is best for the country or people, but how to get the most votes. He thinks Harris may get him the California vote? The fake photo op in Wisconsin. Politicians think people are so stupid.
I would like to hear what they will do for the country instead of how bad the other party is.
Do we really want an 80-year old (82 if he makes it four years), running the country or a four-year senator? My mind isn’t as sharp as 10-years ago.
We don’t have many options but I hope people vote for what they think is best for the country and put personal feelings aside.
Anya Lovell, Sellersburg
