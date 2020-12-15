The holiday season looks a little different this year, and stress levels may be at an all-time high for many of us. The new year is upon us, and it is a great time for fresh starts. If you are someone who uses tobacco, the best thing you can do for your health this year is to make a quit plan. Smoking is still the No. 1 cause of preventable death in Indiana. Making the decision to quit in 2021 can dramatically reduce your risk for life threatening diseases and even make your holiday meals taste better.
Quit plans:
• Combine quit smoking strategies to keep you focused, confident, and motivated to quit.
• Help identify challenges you will face as you quit and ways to overcome them, can improve your chances of quitting smoking for good.
• A trained quit coach at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669) can help with a quit plan.
I enjoyed smoking, I started at age 13 thinking it was so glamorous watching my beautiful mother smoke. Sadly, I continued to smoke for 30-plus years and was told I had asthma. After three asthma attacks one Saturday afternoon I was done. It sounds cliché, but I really did take it one day at a time and never looked back. It has been 17 years ago that I decided to quit and cannot believe that I was a smoker. My message to you is “YOU CAN DO IT,” be patient and call the Indiana Quit Line; it's free, open 24/7.
SmokeFree.gov includes the following steps for having a successful quit plan:
• Pick a quit date;
• Let loved ones know you are quitting;
• Remove reminders of smoking;
• Identify your reasons to quit smoking;
• Identify your smoking triggers;
• Develop coping strategies;
• Have places you can turn to for immediate help; and
• Set up rewards for Quit Milestones.
Free, confidential help is available at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or QuitNowIndiana.com. Make 2021 your best year yet by making the decision to quit.
Annie Reiss, Clark County Tobacco Prevention coordinator
