This letter is from a Black friend who is an Air Force pilot and musician. Age 46, married with a young boy. Raised in the south and now lives in Louisville.
Take note how different his life is compared to yours, if you’re White.
“I have had police weapons drawn in my face for being the wrong color in the wrong neighborhood, and had I made a wrong move and been killed, it would have been just another one killed who probably deserved it as far as the people and police are concerned. I walk around and drive around in fear every time I get into my car.
I can’t help but have desires to move out of the country to some place where my biggest fear is that of being pickpocketed.
My biggest fear is that of my son being killed. I have had extreme police run-ins while in uniform and it mattered not. They just saw my skin and immediately I was a threat.
Not sure how to take care of my kid in a world like this. Maybe if they come out with a skin bleach for sensitive skin, we can use that to fit in.”
Jamey speaking here: This isn’t the America I grew up thinking I lived in.
With the Trump administration, the divide between White and Black/Brown increased and Trump’s penchant for racism allowed people to openly vent their bigoted, racists views. Media like FOX, Clear Channel and Sinclair have daily fanned the flames with their 24/7 lies and distortions in order to keep their right-wing audience entertained.
The Jan. 6 riot/insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. should have been a wake-up call for all of us who feel democracy is important. Please write or call your legislators if you have suggestions to make things more equal and safer to live in American, no matter the color of your skin.
I’m sorry to say my two Indiana senators and local representative from Indiana have for four years said absolutely nothing about the divisive actions and words that have strewn out of Trump’s mouth. They obviously agreed with his rhetoric. So, they are complicit in all of this unrest.
There is hope for a stronger, more unified America, but racism should have NO place in it. CHECK OUT YOUR THINKING!
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
