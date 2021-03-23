Reach out to Viet Nam veterans
I would like to bring to the attention of my community an elite Navy combat division of the Viet Nam era called the Mobile Riverine Force, River Division 131, Riv Ron 13. [I was] a crewman/well deck .50 cal machine gunner on a Tango boat which patrolled the River of Nine Dragons (Mekong Delta) for 13 months. After finishing training at the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado consisting of Weapons Training, Survival (SERE) Training by Navy Seals, [we] were deployed to Viet Nam for the 68 Tet Offensive, joining up with the 9th Infantry Division of the United States Army.
As Navy Combat Crewmen, we patrolled the rivers of the Delta, constantly being ambushed by the Viet Cong using B-40, B-50 rockets and RPGs and small arms fired at close range. Our boats were top heavy with gun turrets and bar armor, and were unable to travel at a fast knot and received a lot of damage. During our tour of duty, all personnel in every Division received unit citations consisting of Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation for Bravery, two Silver Stars, one Bronze star and numerous Purple Hearts. As a member of this elite group, I list these citations, not as a braggart, but to enlighten the public to the caliber of the Viet Nam veteran who fought in a very unpopular war, berated by protesters and some of our own citizens, became quite telling and damaging to the veterans psyche, which lead to a national crises that continues to this day.
The Viet Nam veteran served his time in hell after returning to our country and feeling like he did something wrong, being forced to conceal his role or failure to speak of his involvement did irreparable damage to his view of America and life itself. His walk was filled with tripwires, drug usage, broken marriages, lost children, PTSD and pulling the pin of discourse and despair. He lost the hand of God and became a closed door to his family and community. He had one life ring thrown to him and that was by another Viet Nam Vet who kept him from drowning, held out the hand of understanding and singular fellowship to an inclusive club called Viet Nam.
I penned this essay as a reminder of past mistakes not to be repeated. America, lift your hearts to all Viet Nam veterans as they were lost souls of grief and despair. Greet them with smiles and as true heroes, buy them a drink, put your arms around them and let them know that it will never happen again, for the love of this country and its people are profound. We The People prevail, now and forever.
Dow D. O'Neal, proud Viet Nam veteran, New Albany
