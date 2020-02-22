I felt compelled to write and offer my comments regarding two recent letters to the editor concerning the periodic column by John Krull, director of Journalism at Franklin College.
Mr. Rich Walker and Ms. Beth Barker relayed their feelings and concerns regarding Mr Krull’s journalism distortions, political innuendos, misleading facts and statistics and overall bias against conservative government, especially President Trump. I vehemently endorse, share and parallel their opposition to Mr. Krull’s writings. What is academically dishonest is, I suspect their journalistic garbage is being taught to his students. They deserve much better in their quest for a journalism career.
If the News and Tribune harbor any civic pride in print truthfulness, they will publish Mr. Krull’s email address at the conclusion of each column or cease publishing his works. Preferably the latter.
Thomas B. Bodine Sr.
Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.