Reader wants politicians to ‘do their jobs’
I would like to see the government and politicians do something to stop these companies from sending all our personal information to other countries. It may even put a dent in identity theft.
I called At&T approximately two weeks ago to see if my bill had been mailed. After 10 minutes of explaining what I wanted, I asked to speak to someone in the U.S. and was told he would transfer, but I just got someone different in same country. I said, “this is ridiculous, I’ve been on the phone over 10 minutes trying to see if my bill has been mailed.” Then I got someone in the U.S. and they couldn’t understand what I wanted.
I would like to see the politicians do their jobs and quit wasting taxpayer money and their time trying to dig up dirt on Trump and anyone who knew him. People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
I think Trump is trying to do some things that should have been done years ago for the good of the USA, but needs to get over his ego trips and think before he speaks.
I would like to know exactly how much it has cost taxpayers for Mueller report, impeachment, etc. in the last three years.
— Anya Lovell, Sellersburg
