Redistricting deserves closer scrutiny
The News and Tribune has published several interesting and important articles on the reapportionment of Indiana political districts. Unfortunately, I have seen no coverage of the public meeting at Ivy Tech, Sellersburg hosted by Republican leaders of the redistricting process.
That meeting was well-attended by citizens from throughout southeast Indiana. The citizens who spoke made many important points and overwhelmingly supported more transparency and public participation in the process.
The point I wanted to make was that the population of Clark County is now very close to justifying a state senate district of its own. One would only have to add two townships of Scott County along Interstate 65 to constitute a compact, sensibly drawn senate district of people having common economic interests, family ties and transportation links. Clark County plus two townships of our neighbors to the north form a natural community. Scott County has nowhere near the population to constitute a senate district of its own. It will necessarily have to be combined with parts of other counties. The combination of the two townships containing Scottsburg and Austin with Clark County makes perfect sense, especially considering patterns of commuting for employment. Both Clark and Scott Counties are in the Louisville Metropolitan Statistical Area with a stake in the Metro Louisville economy. People from northern Indiana tend to under-rate both our counties and consider our accents quaintly southern. We are linked not only by geography and I-65 but also by culture and tradition.
Indiana has 50 senate districts and one hundred state representative districts. A logically constructed senate district could ideally be divided in half to form two representative districts. Geography and other factors make this impossible in some places. But in the senate district I propose, it could be easily done. Jeffersonville Township plus Utica Township, both in Clark County, contain about half the total population of the proposed new senate district and could form one coherent representative district. The other half of the senate district, consisting of the other ten townships of Clark County plus the two townships of Scott could make up the second representative district within that same senate district, one part more urban, the other more rural, working together for regional success.
The current crazy-quilt dismemberment of Clark County is likely a vestige of the time when Clark County was a Democratic stronghold and therefore a target for division by Republican legislators in 2010. But times have changed. Most Clark County offices have been held by Republicans for several years now. There is no longer any need to gerrymander our community for partisan advantage.
Another speaker at that meeting, a professor, made a convincing argument that gerrymandered, odd-shaped, confusing districts discourage voter-participation and empower the extremists of both parties at the expense of moderates. I believe we need more common-sense moderates in office to help heal our divisions. I urge you to contact your current senator to ask him to put community before partisanship in this redistricting. Give us districts that respect the traditional contours of our communities, our natural patterns of association and our common economic interests. It should not be a matter of incumbents picking and choosing their voters from hither and yon but of neighbors choosing legislators for their communities.
Steve Fleece, Charlestown, Indiana
