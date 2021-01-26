Reference to Mueller 'misleading'
This is in response to Beth Barker’s Jan. 23rd letter, “We all have challenges to overcome.”
Oh, Ms. Barker; you almost made it; a letter I felt no need to rebut. Ah, but your comment, “Even a two-year investigation that produced ABSOLUTELY NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION (emphasis mine) at a cost of $25 million to the U.S. taxpayers..., I just couldn’t let you get away with that misleading statement. Golly, I thought after two letters in two days, I was going to get a break!
I assume you are referring to the Mueller Report. My source is time.com/5610317/mueller-report-myths-breakdown; with a date of June 24, 2019.
First, what is a collusion? It is deceitful agreement or secret competition between two or more parties to limit open competition by deceiving, misleading or defrauding others of their legal rights. It is not always considered illegal. (Wiklipedia)
Part of the confusion of this report was due to AG Barr’s description three weeks before the public saw the 448 report. Mueller, a Republican, complained his summary, “did not fully capture the context, nature and substance” of his team’s work and conclusions, and created, “public confusion.”
Mueller spent almost 200 pages describing “numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.”
1. He found a Russian entity carried out a social media campaign that favored Trump and disparaged Clinton.
2. He found a “Russian intelligence service conducted computer-intrusion operations” against Clinton and then released stolen documents.
3. He stated that the “investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.”
4. He stated that Trump campaign members welcomed foreign influence into our election and then compromised themselves with the Russian government by covering it up. The meeting of Trump, Manafort and Kushner with Russian nationals in Trump Tower June 2016 did not rise to the level of conspiracy, but that does not mean it was acceptable.
5. Mueller found other contacts with Russia such as sharing of polling data about Midwestern states where Trump later won upset victories, conversations with the Russian ambassador to influence Russia’s response to sanctions imposed by the U.S. government in response to election interference, and communications with Wikileaks after it had received emails stolen by Russia. While none of these acts amount to the crime of conspiracy, all could be described as “collusion.”
6. Efforts to obstruct the investigation may have shielded not only the conduct of members of Trump’s campaign, but also active measures by Russia to interfere with our election. The report documents Trump’s efforts to curtail the investigation, his refusal to be interviewed and written answers that Mueller found “inadequate.” The report also noted that members of the campaign lied, refused to answer questions, deleted communications and used encrypted applications. Obstruction to justice also includes attempt.
7. Crimes were charged against 37 individuals and entities, including two dozen Russian nationals.
8. Trump tried to fire Mueller and select a new special counsel to focus only on future elections thus ignoring facts relating to the 2016 election. Mueller stated that these attempts constituted an obstruction of justice.
9. Mueller concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election in “sweeping and systematic” fashion.
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
