School safety is an investment in our future. The NAFC School Board proposes an approach to school safety that promotes the individual well-being of our children as a strategy to reduce school violence. This strategy is directly in line with Centers for Disease Control recommendations for preventing school violence and we know it can be effective locally. With the assistance of a grant from the Lilly Endowment, the NAFC schools have demonstrated over the last few years that this approach is effective. The grant funding is coming to an end, and now it is time for us to step up and support what works.
When we help young people develop the social and emotional tools they need to succeed in school, family, friendships, work, and life, we also ensure a better future for ourselves. When we respond to struggling kids with the care and support they need, we all get returns on those investments: property values increase, we build a higher quality labor force, and stronger local businesses. We have higher employment and productivity rates, lower crime and incarceration rates, and lower rates of substance abuse and suicide. Fewer people depend on welfare and fewer become homeless.
Every child who walks through the doors of each of our schools is a member of our community. We all have a vested interest in their health, wellness, and capacity to contribute to building a future for our community.
As a property owner in Floyd County, I have no doubt I will get a return on this investment. My contribution is a very small price to pay for a brighter future for our children.
Vote “Yes” on the School Safety referendum.
In community,
Melissa Fry Konty, Georgetown
