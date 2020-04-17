With the help of generous sponsorships, the Floyd County Relay For Life event will continue as it has since 1996! Of course, everything has changed this spring with Covid19, but what has not changed is our community of cancer survivors and families who have lost loved ones to cancer.
The theme for our event this year is “Relay Where You Are,” and will take place on Friday evening, June 5, 2020, from 6-10 p.m. We will be celebrating our survivors, remembering those who have lost their fight, and learning how we can fight back against this disease which plagues our community.
We will be decorating our porches, driveways and sidewalks with purple in celebration and lighting our luminaries in remembrance. The event will be live on Facebook.
On behalf of the entire Floyd County Relay for Life Committee, I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge “thank you” to the following sponsors for their donations this year: Baptist Health Floyd, First Harrison Bank, Miller Pipeline, Newborn Full Gospel Church, Norton Healthcare, and Pacers and Racers. We appreciate your generosity and commitment to our event.
More information can be found at http://relayforlife.org/FloydCountyIN or on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FloydRelay
Michele Hoskins,
New Albany
Floyd County Relay for Life Committee member
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.