Remember in November
Thank you to the 14,171 Floyd County residents that voted on the NAFCS safety referendum in May. I am one of seven elected NAFCS School Board members, and I am equally grateful for the 6,733 folks who voted “yes” and the 7,438 folks who voted “no”. I hear all of you! There are diverse reasons for the 7,438 folks who voted “no” to the referendum. The most frequent reasons that people conveyed to me, is the lack of trust with the School Board and Superintendent Snyder’s pattern of spending and lack of transparency. I hear you!
There are seven School Board members, and it takes four of the seven, to approve or reject recommendations brought by the Superintendent. There are three School Board spots on November’s ballot. The voting record of elected School Board members are accessible on the NAFCS website or by a public records request. Please be informed on how current Board members have voted to spend your tax money. Please be careful not to lump all Board members into the “passed” vote.
The best way for those who are frustrated with NAFCS spending is to support and vote for candidates who reflect your fiscal BS (Belief System). The school Board is responsible for hiring/firing/directing the Superintendent and overseeing your tax dollars. Please REMEMBER in NOVEMBER! To the 44,845 registered voters who did not vote in the primary, please vote in November. To the thousands of non-registered voters, please get registered to vote and REMEMBER in NOVEMBER.
Disclaimer..these are my personal comments and not a reflection or representation of the NAFCS School Board.
Lee Ann Wiseheart, New Albany
