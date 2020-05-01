It's good to see some folks parading around wearing masks they think will keep the virus away with them. Some folks even wear bandanas, scarves, homemade masks, and painter nose covers. But little do they know that none of these do much of anything to keep the virus out of your nose and mouth. Only 3% or less help. Unless you have a government-issued N-95 mask, you are for the most part wasting your effort.
And to top it off, most people I see in Walmart or grocery stores have the non helping masks on, and are wearing flip flop or sandal shoes to expose their feet to the virus spores on the floors or streets where most of them are.
Might want to think about opening up restaurants for a starter right now, to give the millions of jobs back to people in the service industry. If they were to open up right now, it would be big step in getting back to normal. If a person is afraid to go to a restaurant right now, then just don't go.
There, that was easy, wasn't it?
John Lallemand,
Dade City, Fla.
(formerly of New Albany)
