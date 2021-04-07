Environment commission needed
I was disappointed to read Tuesday’s article about the New Albany City Council voting against establishing an Environment and Sustainability Commission. I love the idea of a commission that engages community members that are educated on environmental issues.
In the article, it seems that some council members believe this commission’s focus would be on “encouraging cleanliness.” It is my understanding that the purpose of this commission is not just to focus on how to keep the community clean but to conserve and enhance the quality of our environment.
With the upcoming closing of Gallagher Station and Indiana University’s study of New Albany’s greenhouse gas emissions, now feels like the perfect time to put this commission to work. Given the environmental state of our world today, creating an Environment and Sustainability Commission is an excellent step in ensuring our community is being proactive for the future.
Kirsten Sprecher, New Albany
