It looks as if school is starting in Clark County, coronavirus like it or not. I read the transcript of an interview by WFPL radio station with Mark Laughner, GCCS superintendent, and Mark Felix, Greater Clark Education Association president. So many things affected me I had to voice my opinion:
• Jeff High is on delay due to an infected teacher and exposed staff members being quarantined and school has not even started. Mark Laughner states, “We feel we have a strong plan that will PROTECT staff and students.” How can that be? Students will be coming into an at-risk building at some point.
• Clark County cases rising. In Clark County, the health department is reporting that cases have tripled since June 22. The county’s overall test positive rate is 8.7 percent. Laughner acknowledges there has been a rise in cases, but he believes the school system can adapt.”
• Mark Felix feels that Greater Clark is rushing to open. I agree. Of course everyone wants kids back in school and for an end to the virus, but administrators must watch our county numbers and make decisions accordingly to keep everyone safe and healthy. School is important on so many levels. We all understand this. But at the expense of the health of our kids and teachers? I believe we should get Clark County’s numbers down before we open our doors to the precious lives of our children and staff.
• Unless you believe Bill Hawkins, GCCS board member. From the article, “he said he believes fears about the deadliness of COVID-19 are overblown, and that states are inflating their death tolls with deaths that are not truly caused by the virus, such as people who had COVID-19 but who died in a car accident.” Mr. Hawkins, please let us know where you get this information and what are the statistics? The article goes on to say that public health experts state this is not true and “states are likely under-reporting the number of deaths, especially given the limited testing in the early months of the pandemic.”
One last concern. How are kids in a huge school like Jeffersonville High School or any school truly going to social distance? Kids are on buses. Kids eat together. These situations put our kids at risk.
Teresa Popp, Jeffersonville
