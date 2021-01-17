Braun, Young urged to convict Trump on impeachment
I was pleasantly surprised week when Trey Hollingsworth, Mike Braun, and Todd Young did not support the objection to our democratically elected president. However, I was very disappointed to see that Rep. Hollingsworth declined to impeach Mr. Trump for a second time. It is frankly embarrassing that my representative wouldn’t want to impeach after [the recent] insurrection. I urge our Senators to vote to impeach the president for his seditious acts.
[On Jan. 6,] this country was 30 feet and 90 seconds away from a mob having access to our elected officials. These traitors erected a gallows and shouted how they wanted to do harm to our Vice President. I don’t particularly like Mike Pence, but I am adamantly opposed to that kind of rhetoric. This is a very dangerous and precarious time for our republic and I urge Senators Braun and Young to vote in our interest. We cannot allow this to slide. President Trump must see consequences for his actions and all of the people involved in the siege of our Capitol must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, especially those people who were involved in the bludgeoning of a Capitol police officer with a fire hydrant.
We cannot negotiate with these terrorists and traitors, and Mr. Trump, who has emboldened them, must be removed from office to prevent him from running again and doing further damage to our republic.
Katie Richardson, New Albany
