Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this morning. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.