States around the country have been making a push to implement gun control measures that include universal background checks, magazine capacity limits, and so-called “assault weapons” bans. These attempts to regulate firearms are nothing new, but the efforts to implement these sorts of laws and regulations have seemingly intensified in recent years.
In response to these efforts, there has been a movement to create “Second Amendment sanctuaries” in states and counties throughout the country. Virginia has been at the forefront of this movement, where approximately 91 out of 95 counties have declared themselves to be Second Amendment sanctuaries. The sanctuary movement in Virginia has added momentum to the movement around the country, and sheriffs throughout Indiana are feeling pressure to respond.
There have been varying levels of commitment by sheriffs to protect individual rights, and it’s useful to evaluate their responses. In the end, many sheriffs find themselves trying to strike a balance between “enforcing the law” and “protecting individual rights.”
First, there is the approach taken by Sheriff Freeman from Jennings County, Indiana. In response to a bill written by Indiana State Senator Greg Taylor that included a provision banning gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds of ammo, Sheriff Freeman authored a resolution that declares Jennings County a sanctuary county. Sheriff Freeman’s resolution says that he would not enforce any illegitimate law, which he calls an “Unlawful Act” and that these include, among other things:
Any federal or state act, law, order, rule, or regulation which bans or effectively bans, registers or effectively registers, or limits the lawful use of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition (other than that which is already in place as of the date of adoption of this Resolution). Any such “Unlawful Act” is invalid in Jennings County; is specifically rejected by the voters of Jennings County; and shall be considered null, void, and of no effect in Jennings County...
Any prohibition, regulation, and/or use restriction limiting hand grips, stocks, flash suppressors, muzzle brakes, muzzle compensators, threaded barrels, bayonet mounts, magazine capacity, clip capacity, internal capacity, or types of ammunition...
Therefore, a reading of Sheriff Freeman’s resolution would lead you to believe that he would not enforce a ban based on magazine capacity, for instance.
Another approach is one taken by Sheriff Goodin from Scott County, Indiana and also by Sheriff Robinson from Steuben County, Indiana. Each of these sheriffs published nearly identical statements that they called a “Proclamation.” Each statement can be seen on the Facebook pages for each Sheriff. Aside from the fact that these statements are nearly identical except in font style, there are a couple of interesting provisions in each “Proclamation.” The first is a provision that says:
BE IT FURTHER KNOWN, the Sheriff of Scott County, Indiana shall not enforce any law that has been determined by an appropriate court to violate either the Constitution of the United States of America or the Constitution of the State of Indiana…
This provision is essentially saying that the Sheriff of Scott County is not taking any position about the Constitutionality of any law. Rather, the Sheriff is deferring to an “appropriate court” to make a determination about the Constitutionality of a law. This is basically a non-statement, but it is important when read in conjunction with the following provision:
BE IT FURTHER KNOWN, the Sheriff of Scott County, Indiana guarantees the great people of Scott County, Indiana that the “Rule of Law” will be enforced…
Together, these two provisions seem to indicate that the Sheriff of Scott County, Indiana will enforce the law, no matter what the law is, as long as no court has said it is unconstitutional. As you will notice, the “Proclamation” from the Scott County sheriff and the Steuben County sheriff are identical. It’s not clear who actually authored these proclamations, but they appear to have been authored with the intent to avoid taking a position on any specific law. For instance, would Sheriff Goodin or Sheriff Robinson enforce a ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds if an “appropriate court” had not previously determined such a law to be unconstitutional? Sheriff Freeman would not enforce such a law, but Sheriff Goodin and Sheriff Robinson seem to suggest they would enforce this type of gun control law.
But this begs another question — what is the role of your local sheriff? Should they simply “enforce the law,” “protect your rights,” or “keep the peace”?
Sheriff Mack, the former sheriff from Graham County, Arizona, suggests that the role of the sheriff is not to “enforce the law,” but rather to secure the rights outlined in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. This is an important distinction that more sheriffs need to understand. Greg Ellifritz, police officer and well-known trainer from Columbus, Ohio, also makes this point when he says that police officers should use the law as a tool to help accomplish the goal of keeping the peace. Cops who mindlessly “enforce the law” may or may not accomplish the goal of “keeping the peace.” He goes on to say:
“The best police officers in this country don’t act like mindless automatons. Cops who robotically enforce every law on the books seldom accomplish anything useful besides generating measurable statistics to please a supervisor.”
In considering these approaches, it is also useful to consider that sanctuary counties and towns are passing resolutions. These are just resolutions, not ordinances, and have no force of law. The primary impact of these resolutions is not a legal one and is merely symbolic. Thus, under some circumstances, the only real barrier between the citizens of a certain locality and an unconstitutional law is the local sheriff.
County sheriffs, practically speaking, are the last line of defense in the battle for rights. Federal agencies do not have state powers, and due to the U.S. Constitution’s structure of dual sovereignty, the feds have no authority to enforce state laws. Furthermore, based on the legal concept of anti-commandeering, states cannot be legally compelled to enforce federal laws. After your county sheriff, the only thing left protecting your rights is you and your loved ones. With that in mind, which kind of sheriff would you rather have on your side? Do you want one who simply enforces “the Rule of Law” or one who is serving the community to protect your rights and keep the peace?
Alex Ooley
Borden
(Alex wrote this opinion article in collaboration with is father, Mike Ooley)
