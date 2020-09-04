I would like to congratulate Mr. Bob Ammerman on his article that appeared [on a recent] opinion page. Thank you Mr. Ammerman for speaking up. This was the most truthful and realistic opinion I have read in your newspaper for some time. Thank you to the News and Tribune for giving conservatives a chance to express another side of the story. I believe the opinions expressed here more accurately reflect the feelings of the majority of Hoosiers in our area as compared to the usual left leaning opinions.
I have felt for some time that the train has come off the track in our country. And we all better start speaking out before it is too late. The violence going on in our cities has nothing to do with equality. The original purpose of the protests, which many of us supported, evaporated months ago.
It is indeed sad that peaceful protests have been infiltrated and hijacked by anarchist and criminals that have as their only goal the creation of violence and mayhem, and the silencing of free speech. Businesses are being looted and burned, cars damaged and set on fire, and people are being injured and killed. But the liberal media keeps reporting on how peaceful these protests are. It's like they are spitting in our face and telling us that it's raining. And they have the nerve to call Donald Trump a liar!
One thing that I always believed Americans had over all other nations and cultures was tolerance: Tolerance for other people's religion, culture, politics, and opinions. In past years when Americans disagreed with each other, they shook hands and agreed to disagree. Now, with this so-called “woke” crowd, they want to shut down any voice that sees things differently. This intolerance has spread to schools, colleges, the workplace, and especially our mainstream media, which has become nothing more than the propaganda arm of the DNC.
Just how crazy has this all gotten. Not only did the Seattle mayor and their city council allow a large section of the downtown to be seized and occupied for weeks by protesters and dangerous criminals, but little-known is the fact that Seattle police were instructed to actually shut down Interstate 5 every night for three weeks in order to accommodate protesters. Interstate 5, which runs the entire length of the west coast from Canada to Mexico, is one of the heaviest traveled interstates in the country. Can you imagine how much confusion and trouble shutting down this busy interstate must have caused truckers and travelers? It wasn't until a young man bypassed the barriers and entered the freeway striking two protesters and killing one, that they finally decided that this was too dangerous. Similarly, the occupied area, a no-go zone for police, was not shut down until there were six shootings and several sexual assaults, including the death of two African-Americans teenagers. What do these feckless city leaders expect? They abdicate their responsibility for enforcing the law and then seemed shocked when someone dies.
Similarly, the continuous violence that has been going on in Portland for over three months is an abomination. Their incompetent and timid mayor refuses to take any action to gain control of the situation and the county's district attorney refuses to prosecute any of the criminals that have been arrested, even for felonies such as serious assaults on police. How disheartening for police, which have sustained numerous injuries trying to bring some sort of calm to the situation. The news media once again has made an issue out of the fact that federal law enforcement has kept a presence in the city never clearly explaining that they were there to protect a federal courthouse that protesters keep trying to burn down. Now that a young man has been dragged from his truck and badly beaten and another young man has been murdered in the streets, Governor Kate Brown finally wants to impose a new policing plan. Oregon State Police and adjoining county sheriffs are having no part of it. They know better as that state's politicians have refused to back their police once too often.
If you think all this has no effect on our community, you only need to take a ride across the river and see downtown Louisville with all the boarded-up and closed businesses. The boards remain on the windows because struggling business owners are uncertain of what they are going to face this coming Derby weekend as out-of-town groups promise to show up to fan the flames of unrest. Also, many will tell you they are bracing for more violence once the results of the Breonna Taylor investigation are released.
This current call from the left to defund police is not only asinine, it is dangerous. As these mealy-mouthed mayors and governors pander to “woke” liberals and bow to the “cancel culture,” they fail to support their own police departments during this time of crisis. If any group should be defunded it is the Democrats!
It seems that a new trend is developing in this country around the “business” of protesting. We now have “protester tourism” in which agitators travel across the country to inflict violence and destruction. Arrests in Minneapolis included people from Michigan, Ohio, Chicago, Kansas City, and even Florida. Recent arrests for rioting in Kenosha found that out of 175 detained, 102 were from other cities and states. Protests in Louisville have attracted armed militia groups such as NFAC (Not F***ing Around Coalition) and the Three Percenters. Authorities believe many of these protest tourists are members of Antifa and may be paid to spread their anarchy and violence.
I have never been one that buys into conspiracy theories. I never believed there was a second shooter on the grassy knoll the day Kennedy was assassinated. I never believed that the government is hiding alien spacecraft in Roswell or Area 51. Nor do I believe that Big Foot is out there roaming the forests. However, I am convinced that there is a conspiracy afoot in this country to destroy America as we know it and replace our government with a socialist/communist dystopia. Pay attention folks. The evidence mounts daily.
Speak up America before it's too late.
Bethony Barker, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.