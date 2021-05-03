While reading, the April 29th story regarding; “Student health center considered at NAHS District would partner with LifeSpring for primary care services.” Two words came to mind: potential lawsuits.
First, I would be concerned with how the students/family rights could/would be adversely affected. Additionally, I would be interested in how this type of scenario would "fit" within the parameters of either the Health Insurance Portability Act (HIPPA) and/or the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).
While this idea is in its “infancy stage...” I wonder, is this a NEW idea? Has NAFC Schools done research to know if this type of program has already been piloted in another school system? If so, how was it coordinated? Outcomes? Lawsuits?
Somehow, I feel as though the taxpayers would ultimately pay for any failures (potential lawsuits) with a launch of this type of program. I would be concerned and not just for the bottom line, monetarily, but also for the students/parents who may be encouraged into participating in this.
As for missing school for medical appointments? Yes, kids will still miss school. Just less the travel time to appointments and easier on parents not taking time from work to get their kids to the doctor. Convenient? Maybe. But is the convenience worth a student and their family privacy? Honestly, I do not believe I would ever have felt comfortable allowing my child to go the doctor by herself under 18. No way.
“Infancy stage...” perhaps, but history has shown in Floyd County, other ‘ideas’ have been floated and pushed through without enough forethought.
Ideas which later cost us all.
Sandra Kelly, Floyds Knobs
