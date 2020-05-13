I am writing today to urge Clark county voters to support Brandy Brewer for Clark County Council-at-Large. I have known Brandy for a few years, and she is an impressive young woman. She combines youthful energy, compassion, and an insightful intelligence that will serve our county well.
Brandy brings an impressive wealth of civic experience from being a member of Clark County Cares and currently sitting on the Jeffersonville Township Advisory Board. She is the founder and co-chair of Floyd and Clark County Stonewall Democrats as well as serving her neighborhood association in roles of president and vice-president. She also had served as a member of the planning committee for Jeffersonville Neighborhood Leadership Alliance.
Brandy is an advocate for special needs children and their families and is at the forefront in her field of special education. In this capacity she creates navigational materials for families of students with disabilities in non-traditional instruction
Brandy has the experience of being raised in a military family, which taught her how to quickly adapt to a variety of places and people while her father served the country. Given the experience of living in varied communities she has developed special insights into peoples’ needs. As the mother of two young children, Brandy understands the challenges of working families. She will bring a fresh and honest perspective, not to mention diversity, to our county council. These are many benefits for Clark County voters to celebrate.
Clark County needs someone newer, vote for Brandy Brewer.
Irv Meurer, Charlestown
