Take time to honor their sacrifice
On Memorial Day, we traditionally hold family gatherings, cookouts, and fireworks, although our celebrations may be somewhat muted due to the recent events. But the meaning of the holiday should not be lost. Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Each is a hero “someone who has given his or her life to do something that is bigger than oneself” (Jospeh Campbell.)
The National Moment of Remembrance happens at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 25. Please consider pausing busy activities for a brief acknowledgement of the sacrifice made by these deceased individuals and their families so that we may enjoy our freedoms.
Rita Fleming,, Jeffersonville
