Congratulations to the New Albany High School class of 2020. You have challenged future graduating classes by raising the bar in academics, athletics, the arts, community service and many other areas. Your accomplishments will be hard for future classes to match.
This is a somewhat generic opening I have used for the past 25 years or so to congratulate the senior graduating classes of NAHS. While this statement is true for this class, as well, you are a little more special in the grand scheme of graduating classes. Your last semester you have become familiar with such terms as asymptomatic, social distancing, pandemic, PPE, distance learning, the importance of “flattening the curve” and that Corona is more than imported beer.
As a teacher of mostly seniors for almost 30 years I have always enjoyed the last few weeks of the school year with the seniors. I have never missed going to a prom or a graduation ceremony. I planned to retire after this year. Given the circumstances, I did not have a complete year and did not want to go out that way. I had that choice. The graduating seniors did not.
The class of 2020 are victims of circumstance. You recently had a non-traditional online class night (which was very well done). The prom was cancelled and it looks like a late, non-traditional, limited graduation ceremony may be looming.
Some seniors were looking forward to their final theater production or art exhibition. Some were looking forward to finally becoming a starter on one of the spring athletic teams. Others were hoping to qualify for a state meet or get their name on a school record board. These opportunities are lost and will not come back. Thoughts of these missed chances will never disappear, but will diminish as you move on with your lives to even greater opportunities. In the big picture, there are people who have suffered great personal loss during this time. I hope that through this experience you have also learned something about perspective during your final year.
This is a special graduating class. You belong to a group that goes beyond labels such as Generation Z, Millennial, X’er or Boomer. You are a member of the Corona Class. This distinction gives you a connection with thousands of graduates across the country and the world. It is an experience and a topic of conversation unique to the class of 2020.
As a class, I know you will persevere without all of the pomp and circumstance. The country and perhaps the world may be starting a new chapter of history. I am sure there will be members of the New Albany High School class of 2020 who will be writing part of the story. You will be missed. Congratulations and good luck!
Steve and Linda Bonifer, New Albany
