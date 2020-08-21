We are 3 weeks into the new school year. Teachers and staff are already exhausted by what COVID has provided. While teachers struggle to create normalcy in an environment that prevents anything normal, our state government has failed us. This virus has brought much to light. Had funding not been a constant battle in our state, COVID might not have been nearly as dangerous. How? For starters, Indiana has done little to provide enough funding for schools to adequately staff their buildings so when a quarantine hits a building it must close or take staff from other buildings to remain open.
Secondly, our lack of funding for school infrastructure is on full display every time a teacher’s virtual lesson is interrupted by a technical glitch because there is not enough bandwidth to support so many users simultaneously. We lack the equipment to make the job of teaching more effective and practical. We need cameras, headsets, microphones, hardware, software, and greater bandwidth.
Many buildings lack adequate ventilation to mitigate spread. Most districts can’t afford enough custodians to properly clean during an epidemic. Teachers and staff try to fill-in. Funds used to advertise for districts forced to compete with one another could be used to buy partitions, masks, gloves, and cleaning supplies. Why must we bring in the National Guard to serve lunches? We can’t even afford to pay a decent wage to find cafeteria workers so we must outsource them.
Closing buildings will become routine without adequate funds to attract substitute teachers. Social distancing will not be completely effective because our class sizes won’t allow for it. The mental strain of knowing that you are going to work every day in what amounts to a huge test tube will eventually create illness beyond COVID. Teachers will become ill from the increased workload of two jobs when doing virtual and in-person teaching, and having to clean possibly infected surfaces day after day without the time to properly wash hands.
Young teachers will leave the state, or the profession, for jobs where they don’t have to fear for their lives while working for less money than they deserve. Funding was a problem before COVID. They say “you reap what you sow.” Unfortunately, it is the public schools that are harvesting the mess that Indiana’s government has created. Principals, teachers, para-professionals, bus drivers, custodians, and everyone working in schools are working to succeed with educating our children.
We must continue the fight to provide them with the tools they need to succeed. Some will be putting their lives at risk for our children and if the show must go on, we should be provided with the resources we need to do the job right! It is time for our political leaders and communities to stand up for us, for our children, and invest in the future of this state, our children!
Mark Felix, Greater Clark Education Association President
