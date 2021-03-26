Thank you to Mr. O’Neal for sharing his Vietnam experience and putting in print his “reminder of past mistakes not to be repeated.”
In addition to the issues he mentioned, many Vietnam veterans are suffering and many have died from disease(s) caused by their exposure to herbicides such as Agent Orange while stationed in Vietnam.
Monday, March 29, is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. To Mr. O’Neal and all who served in Vietnam, including my husband: Welcome home and thank you!
Mary Edelen, New Albany
