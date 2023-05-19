Floyd County Farm Bureau to reach hundreds of fairgoers
Floyd County Farm Bureau will be heavily involved during the Floyd County 4H Fair and plans to help educate fairgoers with the free hands-on learning experience for children with the help of Purdue Extension of Floyd County at "My Little Farm."
My favorite part of the fair as a Floyd County Farm Bureau volunteer, is not just seeing the projects and animals, but watching the children go through the "My Little Farm" learning about different animals and jobs, having fun working and then making decisions at the Farm Bureau Store.
Throughout fair week, Floyd County Farm Bureau will be busy with the following events.
My Little Farm each day, free wagon ride on Thursday night, attending and purchasing animals at the auction on Friday night and donating popsicles to the 4-H kids on barn clean-up day. Information booth will be providing free popcorn every day. Sponsorships: My Little Farm, gift certificates to the Grand Champion 4-H winners and help bring in the free pedal pull on Thursday night for kids and adults.
The Floyd County 4-H Fair takes place June 7 through 10, at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds in New Albany. Learn more at www.floydcounty4H.org
The Floyd County Farm Bureau booth area is located at the small red barn/shed near the horse barn. Floyd County Farm Bureau is a voice for all of Floyd County agriculture. As part of a grassroots, member-driven organization, Floyd County Farm Bureau supports farmers and agriculture professionals by advocating for ag-friendly policies at the local, state and national levels, as well as by providing resources to local youth. Learn more at www.infb.org
Jamie Schilmiller
Floyds Knobs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.