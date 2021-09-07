Protect Charlestown's History
Another part of Charlestown’s history will soon become a thing of the past. My heart yearns for all things historic. Being a lifelong resident of Charlestown, I find that whenever a old building is torn down, a part of me tumbles as well.
On the corner of Market Street and State Road 62 stands a lonely ”little brown building with a snail tail” or so I have named the little building that warms my heart. This building is soon to be demolished to allow for construction of a convenient store/ gas station, but long ago it was many different things to many local people.
In the 1930’s this building was the office space of the Carl Lutz Lumber Yard which prospered and later became the C. R. Lutz Concrete Plant. This is where I, Clark “Nick” Nickles received my first opportunity of employment in 1963. A very trusting C.R. Lutz hired me without any experience, without a CDL, but with a promise that I would do my best to serve his company.
The concrete plant had up to 30 local employees thru the years. C.R. was an avid supporter of Charlestown and Charlestown High School. He could always be counted on to help with any local projects or events.
Although this building is not historical, there is a lot of history that happened within this site. There was a tragic accident in August of 1980 when two teenage boys were tragically killed after being caught in a “hopper.” The owners son, Denny Lutz also lost his life in January 1981 when the tractor tipped over on a loading ramp. When tragedies happen businesses are sold and so it goes with this local business. C. R. sold his business to Mike Jamison as a concrete facility.
This building is not “historical” in the legal sense and will not be preserved, but in my heart it is very “historical” and holds both sad and fond memories. Remembering the prosperous years along with the tragedies it will always be my “snail tail’ building.
Clark “Nick” Nickles
Charlestown
