Reader questions pay raises
After reading the front page article, “Floyd County Officials Call For Employee Raises,” I saw some numbers and figures that I cannot believe.
A prior edition of the News and Tribune mentioned that the county was working to enact raises for its employees. The figure was 3%, as stated by county councilwoman, Denise Konkle. If the raises given to the operation department and every other employee is supposedly equal and fair, then Floyd County Government must be paying some enormous wages and salaries.
Here’s the numbers I get from the information in the newspaper. The county’s IT Specialist’s stated salary increase is $18,000.00. If this is 3% of this employee’s pay, does that mean their current salary is $600,000.00 a year?! The stated pay increase for Director of Operations is $16,250.00. Again, if the pay raise is only 3%, the Director’s salary must be $541,666.66 per year. The same holds true for the IT manager and the director of development, each of whom is slated to see a $15,000 increase this year, while the roads department superintendent is getting an extra $14,000. That means that, of the $131,000 in salary boosts for the operation department’s 21 employees, well over half ($78,250, 60%) is going to just the five employees mentioned above, with the other 17 employees splitting the remaining $53,000. Who decided that?
Obviously, these pay raises and/or bonuses are very much higher than 3%. Raises in Operations range from 5.5% to a whopping 39%! And you may have read recently that the county’s health department employees were also given significant bonuses($25,00.00 each).
You and I both know that our local government cannot afford these kinds of salaries and wages, so they are using federal funds received for coping with the adverse health and economic effects of COVID. I’m not sure how large pay raises for some county employees helps the rest of us recover from COVID. But, even so, with our Council stating that they are working on a proposed 3% salary/wage increase for our hard-working employees at budget time, then what has happened here? Do a select few employees truly deserve so much extra?
Raises in wages or salaries should be given fairly and equally to all deserving employees. If Floyd County’s elected leadership decides to give increases, and we can actually afford it, then it MUST be fair to all!
Dale Mann
Georgetown
