On Jan. 10 this newspaper published an excellent guest column from Scott Underwood entitled “Don’t throw your ducky away."
It contained a list of items that could be recycled plus items for which there are non-plastic alternatives.
I wish to embellish on the bread-wrapper and cereal box liner. These are two examples of “plastic film” that can be recycled but not by putting into your curbside bin. At present most of these are also not accepted at the County’s drop-offs. The reasons they are not accepted include the fact that they tend to wrap themselves around the sorting equipment, causing a shutdown of the entire line. If they are discovered in the sorting process before they clog it up they will be removed and probably end up in the garbage.
More and more stores are accepting these films for recycling. Examples include Wal-Mart, Kroger, Jay C, Target, Meijer, Kohl’s, etc. More examples of films include: Retail, carryout, produce, newspaper, bread, and dry cleaning bags (clean, dry), Zip-top food storage bags (clean and dry), plastic shipping envelopes (remove labels), bubble wrap and air pillows (deflate), product wrap on cases of water/soda bottles, paper towels, napkins, disposable cups, bathroom tissue, and diapers, and plastic cereal box liners (but if it tears like paper, do not include).
More information about what and where can be found at www.plasticfilmrecycling.org.
One last thing, you might consider thanking stores that perform this service.
David Isaacs
New Albany
