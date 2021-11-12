Council member responds to arrest
As previously reported by the News and Tribune, I was involved in an incident on November 4th.
First, I want to apologize to my constituents and the people of New Albany for my actions.
Secondly, I want to thank the dedicated police officers who helped me during my time of crisis. There are no excuses for the way I acted and I am filled with remorse. I want to commend the officers for doing their job with the utmost professionalism.
Additionally, I want to publicly commit to getting myself healthy, both physically and mentally. Grief is a powerful foe, one I am still battling daily. I have not handled it very well and am redoubling my efforts to do better, one day at a time.
I am thankful to live in a city that has so many resources to assist those of us dealing with these struggles. I will continue to fight these personal battles, and I sincerely thank my family, my friends, neighbors, co-workers, and others who have reached out to me to offer support during this difficult time.
Finally, I want to reassure the public and my constituents that I am committed to serving the Fourth District, now, more than ever. I love New Albany, and I will continue fighting each day to improve the city that I am proud to call home.
Deanna McLaughlin
New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.