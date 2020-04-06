Coronavirus prompts
many questions, few answers
I want to cry but I am afraid. I see death and I am afraid. I see people and America coming together and I am proud. I want all my kids and grands and great-grands under foot. But they may as well be a thousand miles away. This is so frightening. What did we do to deserve this? I pray, I pray a lot these days. Everyone so filled with hate. They still cannot see past it. I too am guilty of spewing my own thoughts out of one thing — not wanting to be wrong. Certainly not from hate. Where do we turn?
Our doctors and nurses are so tired and are giving so much in return. They never thought they would have to choose us over their families, but that is what they have done so they can take care of ours. We need to bow our heads and pray for them. When will it end? How many people will it take? Will we ever recover from this economic crisis? Will our leaders ever show unity? It’s United We Stand Divided We fall. Take a stand for your Country not your Party! Some may see this as the ramblings of a old fool. But I am telling what I see, what I hear, what I feel.
Deb Peppers, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.