Housing authority has made strides in Claysburg
Thank you for highlighting Claysburg in your recent magazine on Diversity in Southern Indiana. As the article affirms, Claysburg is a vibrant neighborhood with a rich heritage. But it also has more than its share of challenges, and the Jeffersonville Housing Authority is poised to help address them. However, some of the article needs to be qualified.
The magazine article discussed concerns about the condition of public housing located in Claysburg. Some of those concerns are well placed. Our facilities are aging and have conditions that need to be addressed. However, the housing authority has made several significant strides during the last four years. Our properties are required to meet HUD’s standard of affordability, safe, and sanitary conditions. HUD inspects a sample of these properties every year to make sure these goals are met. We are proud of what we have accomplished but still have more work.
A major accomplishment was meeting all requirements to move from a “troubled” agency to a “standard” agency. This effort was a significant undertaking, which involved improvements to many units. In the process, JHA increased its occupancy to 98% as of August 2022, up from 68% in 2018.
Now JHA is preparing to move forward with additional improvements. HUD just awarded us $3.4 million to improve our Greenwood and Northtown family complexes and another $1 million for Fulton Terrace. This funding is to improve windows, entry doors, roofs, bathrooms, and heating and air systems. Work is expected to finish in 2023.
With a lack of affordable housing, public housing programs are making a big difference in every community that is fortunate to have one. The availability of affordable housing is at an all-time low. Rising construction costs, rents, and home prices make home affordability even harder for the average person. In Indiana, 40% of people earning $25,000 to $49,000 are cost-burdened, meaning they are paying more than 30% of their income on housing. It is a whopping 84% for those making less than $25,000. Here lies the importance of public housing. HUD requires us to set rent levels at 30% of their incomes, not higher or lower. The 30% mark puts them in a more favorable position to maintain their housing. JHA is critical to addressing housing needs. That’s why JHA and HUD are working together to ensure that our housing is available for low-income residents, not only for Claysburg but for the City.
Darrell Jackson
Jeffersonville Housing Authority
