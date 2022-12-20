My views on bridge tolls and religion
I would like to talk about a couple of issues I am concerned about, they are: The tolling of the Lewis and Clark Bridge and the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges.
In the first place they were paid for with federal and state funds. In his wisdom Steve Stemler suggested they be tolled to recoup the money spent, which is ridiculous because why do that when no money is owed?
Sounds like to me he might have been a bit greedy in that he got nothing out of it, and now we are forced to use either the Clark Bridge or go across the aforementioned bridges and pay tolls due to the Sherman Minton down for continued renovations. Most of us will be deceased by the time the bridges are paid for. What a shame and shame on Steve.
On another issue, there is a certain writer who seems determined to prove a couple of religion columnists wrong most of the time. Come on, sir, get a grip, they are expressing their opinions and have a right to free speech as do all of us. I am grateful that I can express my opinions without repercussions.
In closing Merry Christmas to all, Happy Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.
Lou Kloufetos, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.