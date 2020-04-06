‘Affordable Housing Groupies’ fail to see big picture
“The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design.” — F.A. Hayek
As the musician travels from location to location on a tour, they only take with them what cannot be replaced. The venue, the fans. These are expendable from city to city. The promotion of centrally-planned policies generate the arrival of government groupies. These individuals and groups are comparable in nature to the musician’s groupies. They are on the scene to promote as sycophants and cheerleaders. An important underlying characteristic of the groupie: they will endlessly promote that of which they’re obsessed without ever seeking, or allowed, to fully comprehend their target.
Many, maybe all, matters in the universe do not operate in linear structure. Dynamics, fractals, irregularity exists. With affordable housing groupies, there is a belief the stroke of a pen can create this utopia of housing for everyone who desires. The economic arguments are elementary, at best. Yes, stating the obvious, stable housing over a longer-term provides for better health and financial outcomes. What is never addressed among the coalition of affordable housing advocates are the underlying centrally-planned policies and their unintended consequences leading to unaffordable housing.
Observing one factor never discussed in detail by the groupies: manipulated and centrally-planned cost to borrow (i.e. interest rates). The construction and price of property has a highly-correlated negative association with interest rates. The primary reason the housing bubble inflated and burst wasn’t from financial institution’s ability to trade securitized mortgage products. Centrally-planned interest rates created the foundation for the bubble to form (see Greenspan policy in early 2000s) and the cycle, coupled with centrally-planned increase of interest rates, bursts the bubble.
With target interference into the housing market (Federal Reserve purchases of mortgage securities, federal housing programs, Federal Reserve arbitrary level of interest rates, zoning laws, mortgage interest deductions, property taxes, etc.), the governments are creating an unintended consequence of centrally-planning a higher cost to ‘own’ (with property taxes you’re renting from the government, no one is a homeowner) a home. These policies are never addressed by the Affordable Housing Groupies. Much like cheerleaders, their role isn’t to be active in the game, their role is to parrot the promotion of public policy to their ends.
Tyler Sandefur, Jeffersonville
