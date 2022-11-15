Columnist misses the mark
Columnist Morton Marcus in his piece, “Now Is the Hour,” felt the need to moralize and lecture us. He sought to save Democrats in the election while bashing Republicans, particularly Trump supporters, and especially election deniers. His comments are biased, off-base, and hypocritical.
Marcus writes that, “They [Republicans] discount the harm done by insistent liars who deny the validity of our nation's virtue, the benefits of our institutions.”
Isn't the validity of our nation's virtue damaged when the Dems and their media lap dogs constantly play the race card? Yes, racism still exists. But it is no longer the invasive cancer on our society they would have us believe. Americans are not a racist people, nor are our institutions systematically racist. Such attacks, made for partisan gain, are not harmless.
What about trashing of our Supreme Court after the Dobbs decision? Is it harmless to call the Court illegitimate? What about Senator Elizabeth Warren and others who wants to expand the number of justices on the court? What about attacks by Hillary Clinton and media on Clarence Thomas, calling him “Uncle Clarence” and “a person of grievance?” The Dems attack him because he does not fit the mold. How dare a Black man be a conservative.
Most egregious was the way Dems and media treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his conformation hearing. This was a low point in our nation's politics and they should all hang their head and resign in disgrace.
Marcus claims that, “The remnants of the Democratic Party have fought off their radical left wing and currently offer our best hope for security.” He is mistaken. The “lunatic fringe” is alive and well. Their asinine push to defund police led to slashed budgets in some 20 blue cities which are now paying the price in surging crime and violence.
Marcus states that, ”It is not harmless to believe that election fraud is a problem in America.”
Why are Republican deniers in 2020 so harmful while Democrat deniers in 2016 were not? This includes Hillary and one-third of her supporters. It also includes Jamie Raskin who refused to certify the 2016 election but now sits on the Jan. 6 committee. What about continued claims of voter suppression, the real “big lie?”
While not an outright denier, I readily admit to being a skeptic that wants answers. Given the number of irregularities in the 2020 election, any prudent person would be. Pundits remind us of all the court litigation that found no fraud, but refuse to tell us that not a single case was ever tried on the merits, with most dismissed on legal technicalities.
Polls vary wildly on what percentage of Americans believe the election was stolen, from 35% to as high as 65%, (but then polls cannot be trusted). I personally do not know a single person (including Democrats) that does not believe the election was tampered with, and at best, just plain unfair.
Blame Trump all you want, but the seeds of mistrust were sewn long ago. What do you think the Russian hoax did to the psyche of Trump voters? The Dems, DOJ, FBI, and media colluded to take down a duly elected president.
It was a huge mistake not to hire independent forensic investigators to dig into the 2020 election. If stolen, recounting fraudulent ballots will never get to the truth, and local officials cannot investigate themselves. Going forward, we must change election laws to provide more transparency, something red states have tried to do to the chagrin of the Dems.
The biggest mistake has been demonizing people like me. You cannot call half the country white supremacist and fascist, (and now liars) without doing damage. Even more damage than denying an election. Marcus' statement that, “It is neither rational nor responsible to yearn for a time that never was...,” tells me that he does not comprehend why Trump was elected in the first place. Once the party of the working man, Dems refuse to understand Trump's appeal, and continue to look down their noses at everyday Americans at their own political peril.
Beth Barker
Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.