May is a good man, columnist
I write to the Tribune a couple times a year — about issues in politics or society that concern me and many other citizens in our community. However, today, I would like to comment on one person who writes almost every week — Mr. Larry Farr. It seems as if Mr. Farr is obsessed with Tom May and has a personal vendetta against him, attempting to discredit and destroy anything Tom expresses. My wife and I have known Tom for more than 30 years and respect his scholarship, his Biblical knowledge and spiritual character. We feel privileged to sit under his Bible teaching in church each week. But more than that, we have witnessed that he is a man of integrity and humility, never seeking to promote himself.
Mr. Farr loves to quote “authorities” to bolster his attacks on anything Tom writes. Titles of “doctor,” “professor,” and even “reverend” are acquired and tossed around rather freely in today’s society. I could personally find persons with impressive titles and degrees who could prove the earth is flat. Others attempt to prove God is gay or transgender. There are even “journalists” that would claim the Taliban, North Korea, and the Palestinians are some of the noblest, most goodwill ambassadors on earth. Others even contend that Hunter and Joe Biden are the most honest, moral individuals in America today.
My reactions to Mr. Farr’s attacks might be summed up by opinions shared with me by others. Some find his attacks disgusting and without merit. Many express to me their ridicule of another one of those letters by “good ole’ Larry.” But, for many of us, it might be characterized as pity. It is sad that Mr. Farr’s fragile ego seems a need to seek relevance by proving his superiority over any topic that Tom happens to write upon or possibly just to see his name in print. For many of us, it is sad to see a person so determined to destroy any bit of credence in the Bible and Christianity. Mr. Farr often refers to Tom’s “god” and to his own “god” – small “g” intentionally used by Mr. Farr. Possibly attempting to negate the existence and righteousness of a Holy God might free one of any spiritual accountability.
He often seems to gloat when he thinks he has check-mated any thought or principle that Tom puts forth. We are aware that years ago Tom ceased responding or attempting to refute or offer rebuttals to Mr. Farr’s arguments. This probably frustrates Mr. Farr, that he cannot get a reaction from Tom. We believe Tom to be the embodiment of a true Christian gentleman.
In closing, my reaction has been to refer to Mr. Farr’s rants and ridicules as exemplary of the fairy tale, Little Jack Horner. “Little Jack Horner sat in a corner, eating his Christmas pie. He stuck in his thumb and pulled out a plum, and said “what a good boy am I.” In each letter Mr. Farr almost congratulates himself on his “superior” opinions and postulations. Yet, occasionally he will condescendingly give Tom credit for some minute point on which he acknowledges Tom perhaps had been correct – as if Tom or any other letter writer desperately seeks his “seal of approval?”
Thanks to the Tribune for permitting people of the community to voice opinions about many issues. We can always count on Mr. Farr to express disagreement with any conservative or evangelical Biblical ideas put forth.
Bob Ammerman, New Albany
