Rental inspection program is about money
I'm never too old to believe in a cause. Especially if it's against the unjust, rapacious, and biased scheme that is the Clarksville Residential Rental Inspection Program.
Let me remind the Town Council that the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution reads: "The right of the people to be secure in their person's, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched."
In his own words Kevin Baity speaks of shelving the renter's fourth amendment rights: "All properties will be inspected once every three years, a full blown inspection. The city plans to hire two inspectors to check everything from plumbing, to heating, air conditioning, toilet facilities, hot water, windows, and more at these properties."*
Nothing subtle there. An unwarranted search from a bureaucrat sending a coached footman to come into my space to look for things wrong.
Well Town President Baity, I'll save your inspector the trouble; My heating, air conditioning, toilet facilities, and hot water work fine. The house is dry and the roof (a metal roof that cost a fortune), is solid. The newer windows are double pane windows that stay shut always in an attempt to keep the smell from the sewerage treatment plant out, especially on the hot, stagnant days of spring, summer, and fall. That's the part of Clarksville I live in and you know what kind of houses are in this area; Pre-World War Two and still standing.
Did I mention I rent this house from a landlord and friend who would do whatever it takes to make sure I'm happy. And I am happy to live where I'm at without your meddling scheme or presumption that I need you to tell me I need this program.
You and Councilman Mustain state that your inspections will weed out tenants who pay rent but are destructive to property, or force landlords to reinvest in their property to stay competitive, (and end up raising rents to recoup their investments).
In Councilman Mustain's words: " I want the public to know this is not an inspection of their housekeeping abilities, (yeah that's insulting). But since I've been on the Council I've had many people coming to me with pictures they took, letters they sent to their landlords requesting help, ceilings fallen in, exposed wiring and such... While we don't want to micromanage anything it's important to the public for us to use this ability."*
If the true goal of this program is to help renters and weed out bad landlords then develop a renter/landlord hotline. Much more cost effective and with all of the social media outlets at the Town Council's disposal much more efficient.
But with egregious registration fees at $200 per unit annually, fines that will be levied, rent that will increase; it's all about money, lots of money levied upon the individual with the least amount of power or say: the renter. Quotes from News and Tribune articles by Libby Cunningham, April 20, 2022.
Gary Carpenter
Clarksville
