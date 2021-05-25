Senate Bill 263 allows churches to 'spread sickness and death'
State Sen. Chris Garten is touting his participation in writing Senate Bill 263, which has been enacted into law by the Indiana legislature. His rationale for supporting this bill is “protection of religious freedom.”
Upon reading his explanation of the bill, I was stunned to learn the law permits individual churches to legally spread sickness and death among their neighbors without fear of accountability. By prohibiting governmental health agencies from preventing churches from holding in-person worship services during a health emergency, Sen. Garten and all other legislators who support this law are being incredibly irresponsible.
Imagine allowing grocery stores to sell food that is known to be tainted by salmonella or E. coli, or any other toxin. Our society goes crazy when a small number of children are injured or killed by faulty home gym equipment, and such equipment is recalled. Yet, by enacting this law, our state legislators have endorsed the right of churches to act as “super-spreaders” of highly contagious and serious illnesses.
I am a lifelong church attender and member. Nowhere in any of the myriad sermons I have heard, or Scriptures I’ve studied, is approval given to using worship services as a means for spreading pestilence and death to our neighbors. In fact, the emphasis is completely in the opposite direction. The emphasis in church has always been on helping keep our neighbors safe and well.
One can only pray that Sen. Garten will see the error of his ways and repent of his transgression.
William R. Fox, Jeffersonville
