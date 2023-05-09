This is in response to Tom May’s April 29 column “You’re going to have to serve somebody, don’t choose the wrong one” and his May 6, 2023, column “Nothing in the air, on the ground, or in the sea”.
As predicted, his April column covers the first commandment, Ex 20: 2, first using Bob Dylan’s “Gotta Serve Somebody” as a preface: certainly, agree with him. All of us will live for somebody or, he adds, something. He eventually quotes an incomplete version of the first commandment, “…you will have no other gods before me.” It may not be clear to the reader that this commandment recognized the existence of other gods: “The Jewish Encyclopedia says that the early Hebrews were ‘monolatrous rather than monotheistic; they considered Yhwh to be the one God and their God, but not the one and only God.’” (“The Founding Myth,” Andrew Seidel, page 176).
Although the Old Testament and contextual history bears out actual “god’s worship,” Mr. May adapts this commandment to common day “gods,” whether they be someone or something, certainly an attempt at practical applications. I appreciated his admittance that, if the church was doing its job of training and caring for people, the government could do its job to punish and protect. I also appreciated his honesty in stating that, sometimes serving common “false gods” was out of ignorance, defining this common Christian versus modern applications conflict as a “conflict of interest” (COI).
His May column covered the second commandment or “truth” (As I will show, let’s hope NOT!), Ex 20: 4-6 but he, not surprisingly, left out a significant part of it. He addressed part of verse 4: “You shall not make for yourself an idol…” and verse 6: “but (his God) showing steadfast love to the thousandth generation of those who love me and keep my commandments.” (NRSV)
Here is the part he left out with capitalization mine: 4: “…whether in the form of anything that is heaven above, or on the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth. 5: You shall not bow down to them or worship them; for I the Lord your God AM A JEALOUS GOD, PUNISHING CHILDREN FOR THE INIQUITY OF PARENTS, TO THE THIRD AND FOURTH GENERATION OF THOSE WHO REJECT ME…” (NRSV) Wow; talk about child abuse! At this point, enough said!
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
