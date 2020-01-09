Chosen official should value Floyd County's ruralness
This is an open letter to the 56 members of the Floyd County Republican Precinct Committee.
With the resignation of Billy Stewart from the Board of Floyd County Commissioners, you are charged with the extremely important choice of a replacement who will serve the long-term best interests of our county.
You must be aware that the overwhelming majority of Floyd County residents want to keep Floyd County rural. That fact should be a prime consideration in making your choice. Our county is presently beset by extreme pressure for intense residential development. If this trend is not reversed we will very soon be nothing but a problematic suburb of Louisville.
It is not too idealistic to hope for our county to remain a desirable place for our children to establish homes, or to return to after retirement. The very features that are so attractive can soon be destroyed by a mass influx of people who covet them.
The motive for intense development is money, nothing more. Profit is generally in direct proportion to the number of houses per acre.
We need a legislative body (County Commissioners) that has no conflicting interest related to the building or development industry. History does not indicate that political party affiliation makes any difference in the performance of Floyd County public officials.
Please make your choice in the best interest of the overwhelming majority of Floyd County residents.
— GEORGE MOUSER
Floyds Knobs
