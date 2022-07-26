Farmers deserve our support
Farmers appreciation at our Clark County fair was last week. I'm an elected county official, and a former 4-H'er. I regularly attend the fair and help with financial aid to awards, the cake auction fundraiser, and the livestock auction. 4-H is proven to be a great organization for our youth and families of Clark County.
I was interviewed by our local newspaper after the event unexpectedly. I mentioned how things have changed with only one dairy farm left in Clark County, down from about 33 when I was a kid. I was quoted as saying "true farmers earn income only from their farm." I'm not sure I was quoted exactly. Looking at what was written is insulting to my many farmer friends who have multiple incomes from jobs other than from the farm.
I want to apologize to anyone I've offended by this statement. I support agriculture no matter how it's done. I remember as a child the difficulties my parents faced paying the bills growing up on the farm. Those same responsibilities happen for farmers that have other incomes.
I've reached out to Daniel Suddeath, the editor. He was very understanding, and was working on a retraction. Rather than something that will not be seen by most readers, I decided to write this.
Kevin Vissing, Clark County Councilman
Jeffersonville
